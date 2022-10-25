Soul Train Awards 2022: Who is DIXSON? Get to Know the Rising Oscar Nominated Songwriter

In a vintage interview, DIXSON recalled when he knew he wanted to become a singer after seeing Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” “My mom showed me that, and I was obsessed,” he recalled . “I remember playing it back and just falling in love with all the details of that particular music video and the song itself. I might’ve been like 10 or 11 at that point when I saw that and decided then that eventually, if it was for me, then I would be a professional singer.”