Soul Train Awards 2022: Who is DIXSON? Get to Know the Rising Oscar Nominated Songwriter
DIXSON is an accomplished music artist with several reasons to celebrate his career this year. Aside from working with some of the biggest names in the business, including Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, Pharrell, and many more.
2022 had already started amazing for the veteran songwriter after he earned an Oscar nomination for his contribution to “Be Alive,” featured in the sports film King Richard. He also earned a nomination for "Best New Artist" at this year’s Soul Train Awards hosted by the hilariously funny Deon Cole. Ahead of this year’s so, get to know the rising singer, songwriter, and producer.
He’s a student of the art
Growing up, DIXSON had an affinity for creating R&B music. He ultimately learned to play 11 instruments. He would later get his start as a music producer and vocal arranger.
His pen game has garnered him several collaborations
Aside from music for himself, DIXSON has written smash records for artists, including Chance the Rapper, Justin Bieber, Chika, YEBBA, BOSCO, Kirk Franklin, and Kim Burrell.
He appeared on reality television
In 2016, DIXSON auditioned for the popular singing competition series, The Voice. Pharrell Williams chose him to be on his team; however, he didn’t make it past the Top 20. Still, the appearance only widened his reach, garnering more music fans. He spoke to Rated R&B about the experience, sharing, “I have nothing but joy when I think about the time that I was on there. I think one of the biggest takeaways from that experience was having confidence.”
He’s Oscar-nominated
Earlier this year, DIXSON earned an Academy Award nomination for his work on the song 'Be Alive' featured in the sports biography “King Richard” starring Academy Award-winner Will Smith.
Michael Jackson’s “Thriller highly inspired him”
In a vintage interview, DIXSON recalled when he knew he wanted to become a singer after seeing Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” “My mom showed me that, and I was obsessed,” he recalled. “I remember playing it back and just falling in love with all the details of that particular music video and the song itself. I might’ve been like 10 or 11 at that point when I saw that and decided then that eventually, if it was for me, then I would be a professional singer.”
The Soul Train Awards 2022 premieres Sunday, November 27 at 8 pm ET/PT on BET and BET Her.