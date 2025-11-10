From ‘Coming to America’ to ‘The Vince Staples Show,’ Vanessa Bell Calloway Continues to Reign on Screen

Vanessa Bell Calloway is one of Hollywood’s most respected and versatile actresses, known for her powerful performances that have spanned film, television, and theater for over four decades. A veteran of the stage, she first captivated audiences on Broadway in "Dreamgirls” before transitioning to the screen with memorable roles in classics like “Coming to America,” “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” and “The Inkwell.” Over the years, she has built an acclaimed résumé that includes standout performances in “Saints & Sinners,” “Biker Boyz,” “Shameless,” and "This Is Us.”

With eight NAACP Image Award nominations, a BET Comedy Award nod, and a career defined by depth and grace, Calloway remains a force in the industry and a beacon for Black women in entertainment.

Now, she’s bringing that same fire and humor back to the small screen, reprising her role as Anita on the second season of “The Vince Staples Show.”

As Anita, the outspoken and hilariously chaotic mother of Vince and Bri, Calloway embodies a character whose sharp wit and no-nonsense attitude deliver some of the show’s most memorable moments.

Her dynamic portrayal balances comedy with authenticity, capturing the complexities of Black motherhood and generational friction in a way only she can. In this new season, Calloway continues to prove why she’s not only a staple in Hollywood but an enduring storyteller who brings truth and vitality to every role she inhabits.

“It definitely mimics things we see in real life,” she told BET.com in a recent interview, reflecting on the dynamic between Anita and her children.

“As a mother of two daughters, we went through a few growing pains too—but that’s part of the rite of passage.” “The Parkers” actress admits Anita isn’t the best communicator, but her love shines through her actions, not her words, a trait that makes her character feel strikingly real.

And while playing Anita is a riot, it’s also a joy: “When you get the double pleasure of doing a job you love, working with people you like, and having fun? That’s great.”

She credits working with younger talent like Vince Staples for keeping her sharp and inspired.

“Vince is so serious and dedicated,” she says. “He reminds me what professionalism looks like.”

To channel Anita’s fiery, unfiltered spirit, Calloway turned to her own family for inspiration.

“My grandmother,” she revealed with a laugh, “was a champion cusser and she could cuss, baby. She taught us how to cuss!”

Before the new season premiered, Calloway even joked that she had to “apologize to [her] Bible study sisters” in advance.