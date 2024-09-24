Hip Hop Awards 2024: The Alchemist’s Best Collabs That Prove Why He’s a ‘Producer of the Year’ Contender
The Alchemist’s nomination for ‘Producer of the Year’ at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 is well-deserved, thanks to his consistent ability to elevate every artist he works with.
This year, he maintained his status as a go-to producer for some of hip-hop’s biggest names, delivering innovative and timeless beats.
He’s solidified himself as one of the most influential producers in hip-hop, crafting beats that balance soulful samples with gritty, street-level authenticity. Here's a look at five tracks that showcase his musical genius.
Westside Gunn - “Allah Sent Me”
Teaming up with Westside Gunn for Pray for Paris, The Alchemist delivered an eerie, cinematic beat for "Allah Sent Me." The haunting sample and stripped-down drums create a menacing atmosphere that complements Gunn’s distinct style.
The Alchemist feat. Earl Sweatshirt - “E Coli”
Known for his unconventional soundscapes, The Alchemist gave Earl Sweatshirt a minimalist, off-kilter beat on "E. Coli" that allowed Earl to explore his intricate, abstract lyricism. The track is haunting and hypnotic, showcasing both artists' experimental sides.
Kendrick Lamar - “Meet The Grahams”
Perhaps one of the most talked-about collaborations of 2024 is The Alchemist’s work on Kendrick Lamar’s diss track, “Meet The Grahams.”
The producer crafts a chilling backdrop with melancholic piano keys and echoing drums that build tension throughout the track.
- advertisement
ScHoolboy Q - “Lost Times”
The Alchemist’s production on ScHoolboy Q's “Lost Times” has a unique vibe. Its eerie, minimalist beat sets the perfect tone for Q’s introspective bars.
A$AP Rocky - “Ruby Rosary” ft. J. Cole
On A$AP Rocky’s “Ruby Rosary,” which features J. Cole, The Alchemist creates a lush, soulful backdrop that blends seamlessly with both rappers' verses.
The track is the latest single from Rocky’s fourth studio album, Don’t Be Dumb, out, later this Fall.