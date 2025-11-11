Chance the Rapper Reminds Fans He’s a Dad First

Chance The Rapper made a private moment public this week during an interview when he admitted that he misses his children. “I miss my kids right now. This time, going out of town, because of how much work I’ve had, I’ve had them for the last two weeks.” Chance then said he wasn’t going to cry, but just thinking about it makes him feel a way.

Chance shares two daughters, Kensli and Marli with ex-wife Kirsten Corley. Both Kensli and Marli have frequently factored into his career choices and public explanations for stepping back from touring. But now, fresh off his “And We Back Tour,” Chance had time to reflect on how much time away from his young kids is affecting him.

In the social media post of the interview , The Neighborhood Talk said, “This part of the new “Back To The Go” visual hits different now 🙏🏾.” Chance’s single “Back To The Go” has lyrics that speak to his experience of missing his kids. The song says:

“I made a mistake, I lost a home/Not like a mortgage, but more like a foster home

Supposed to be two parents, but now I'm across the globe/And screaming across the phone, the dog that just lost his bone

I'm back at the bachelor pad, chicken scratch on the pad”

Early in his parenting journey, Chance publicly rearranged his schedule to be present for family milestones. He postponed large portions of his 2019 tour after Marli’s birth. “At this point as a husband and father of two I realize that I can’t make that mistake again,” he said then, and added that he needed to be “as helpful and available as possible.”