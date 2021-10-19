Yung Bleu Wins Best New Artist: 5 Other Artists Flying Under The Radar

We’re about two weeks removed from the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards and the “biggest night in hip-hop” is still making waves, as it proved to more than live up to its reputation.

Packed with exciting moments from the 85 South (DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, and Chico Bean), who returned as hosts, Young Thug, Gunna, Bia, Lil Jon, Baby Keem, and Isaiah Rashad as performers and red carpet looks that killed, there’s no wonder the night is still harboring chatter.

Among the night’s winners was Alabama newcomer, Yung Bleu, who took home honors for “Best New Hip Hop Artist,” beating out Coi Leray, Pooh Shiesty, BLXST, Morray, and Don Toliver.

And the “Baddest” singer was more than deserving. His hit single "You're Mines Still," featuring Drake, peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Global 200 charts and his studio debut, Moon Boy, ended up taking the top spot on the Independent Album chart back in Aug.