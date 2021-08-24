Baby Keem Announces Drop Date For Single ‘Family Ties’ With Kendrick Lamar

Baby Keem announced Monday (Aug. 23) the release of a new collaboration with his cousin Kendrick Lamar. He posted the cover art image for the single titled “Family Ties,” which is expected to drop on Thursday (Aug. 26).

The artwork is an old family group photo with everyone’s face censored except a teenage Lamar and Baby Keem as a kid. It brings back to mind the cover art for Lamar’s 2012 hit album, good kid, m.A.A.d city.

“Family ties Thursday // 9pm PST,” Baby Keem wrote.