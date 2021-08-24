Baby Keem Announces Drop Date For Single ‘Family Ties’ With Kendrick Lamar

Baby Keem announced Monday (Aug. 23) the release of a new collaboration with his cousin Kendrick Lamar. He posted the cover art image for the single titled “Family Ties,” which is expected to drop on Thursday (Aug. 26).
The artwork is an old family group photo with everyone’s face censored except a teenage Lamar and Baby Keem as a kid. It brings back to mind the cover art for Lamar’s 2012 hit album, good kid, m.A.A.d city.
“Family ties Thursday // 9pm PST,” Baby Keem wrote.
Lamar announced last week that his next project will be his last under the longtime label Top Dawg Entertainment.
"As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years... May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling," Lamar, a Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper, wrote.
RELATED: Kendrick Lamar Announces His Next Album Will Be His Last Under Top Dawg Entertainment
Meanwhile, Baby Keem has been working on his debut studio album The Melodic Blue, which fans can expect to drop this year, according to NME.com.
Daniel DeSlover/Sipa USA via AP, Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Turner
COMMENTS