Lifestyle

Nick Cannon Buys Abby De La Rosa A Spacious New Home With A Pool: ‘BEAUTIFUL New Beginnings’

Check out the video of their 1-year-old twins exploring the new real estate purchase!
(Photos by John Lamparski/Getty Images, Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

By Tweety Elitou
September 2, 2022 / 9:26 AM

Nick Cannon just purchased a new home for Abby De La Rosa and their twins! On Thursday (Sept. 1), the pregnant DJ shared the big milestone on Instagram, along with a first look at the spacious abode.

“Here’s to beautiful new beginnings,” De La Rosa captioned a video showing their 1-year-old twin boys, Zion & Zillion, exploring the new real estate purchase. “I’m so grateful.”

The proud mom completed the caption with words from her baby boys, “Thank you Dad.”

Cannon happily responded to the social media post with words of love and appreciation. “You are more than welcome!! It’s the least I can do. Thank you for the unconditional love and the most precious gifts any human can ask for!! BEAUTIFUL New Beginnings,” he wrote, followed by several heart emojis.

Keep scrolling to catch a glimpse of the new house that features a lovely backyard pool!

ICYMI: Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa are often spotted spending quality time with their infant sons. Earlier in August, the busy parents took their little ones to a beautiful butterfly exhibit for a “real life storybook experience” and the Instagram video speaks volumes to the memories they plan on making with their family.

Wishing the family all the best as they continue to grow together in love!

