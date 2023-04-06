Brandon Johnson: 5 Things To Know About Chicago’s Next Mayor

Brandon Johnson, a progressive Democrat, reached the pinnacle of Chicago politics on Tuesday (April 4) when he defeated fellow Democrat Paul Vallas to become the Windy City’s next mayor. Johnson’s win marks a stunning victory in the nation’s third largest city for a relatively new politician who lacked name recognition.

It was a close race. At the end of the night, Johnson, a 47-year-old Cook County Commissioner, had 51 percent of the vote with 286,647 votes, Chicago station WLS reported. Vallas, the former CEO of the Chicago Public Schools, captured 270,775 votes.

"Tonight, we have shown the world the power of hope, the strength of organizing, and the might of our collective voice," Mayor-elect Johnson tweeted. "Tomorrow, the real work begins. We will build a safer, stronger Chicago that reflects the hopes and dreams of every one of us—together."

The African American Mayors Association applauded Johnson’s victory, noting that he will soon join the "Big 4"—a group of Black mayors from the nation’s largest cities, New York, Los Angeles, and Houston.

"We are proud of Mayor-elect Johnson’s victory, and AAMA plans to stand behind him and give him the support he needs as he works to tackle the most pressing issues of his city," Little Rock, Ark., Mayor and AAMA president Frank Scott, Jr., said in a statement sent to BET.com. "We are confident that Mayor-elect Johnson will work diligently to bring the city together during this pivotal time."

Johnson and Vallas faced each other Tuesday night in a runoff election after they advanced as the top two contenders in a field of nine candidates in the Feb. 28 general election.

Current Mayor Lori Lightfoot, the city’s first Black woman and first openly gay person to serve as mayor, placed third in the general election, ending her bid for a second term. Her political demise was blamed largely on the general feeling that the city’s crime problem was out of control under her leadership.

Johnson finished second, behind Vallas, in the February general election and ascended rapidly in the polls, which The New York Times credited to the strong support he received from the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU). He also received endorsements from high-profile progressive politicians.

Looking ahead, Johnson will take office next month and be sworn in on May 15. As he begins his tenure, Johnson will be under a local and national microscope. Here are five things to know about the mayor-elect as he begins to form his administration and tackle Chicago’s biggest problems.