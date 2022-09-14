DIVORCE DRAMA: Ne-Yo Requests Gag Order For Estranged Wife From Georgia Judge, Citing She Cost Him $400,000

The ongoing divorce saga between singer Ne-Yo and his estranged wife, Crystal Renay Smith, has just hit another hiccup.

According to Radar Online, the “Closer” singer is trying to stop Crystal from publicly disclosing the sordid details of their six-year marriage and pending divorce, claiming that the woman’s incessant tea spilling has impacted his ability to earn money and has cost him $400,000 in professional projects. Last week, he asked a Georgia judge also to hold her in contempt and to issue a gag order against the mother of three.

“To date, [Ne-Yo] has loss approximately $400,000 in wages associated with public appearances, professional bookings, and promotional efforts related to the promotion of his new musical project,” the motion stated.

Ne-Yo claims that Crystal is on a smear campaign to ruin his reputation. He also alleged that it’s an attempt to garner sympathy.

BET reported in August that Crystal filed for divorce from the Grammy-winning crooner, citing their union was “irretrievably broken” after she accused him of being a philanderer and fathering a child outside of their marriage. Ne-Yo shot down his estranged wife’s petition for alimony, saying she’s more than capable of earning her own money– though she didn’t work during their marriage.

According to Sis2Sis, Ne-Yo’s alleged mistress, @puredominican, revealed that she’s in a four-way relationship with him, and she even professed her love for the 42-year-old entertainer. Her Instagram bio listed her as a professional cosmetologist.

“You take good care of me and my babies, and I sometimes can’t believe you got me living my dream life [heart-eyes emoji],” she reportedly wrote. “I [would’ve] never thought I would be in the arms of the man I was in love with since I was a lil girl. I used to dream [of] kissing those beautiful big lips.”