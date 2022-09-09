Ne-Yo Responds In Court To Estranged Wife Crystal Renay’s Divorce Filings

Ne-Yo is demanding joint physical custody of three children he shares with his estranged wife, Crystal Renay, as their divorce battle heats up.

On Aug. 1, Crystal filed for divorce in Georgia, states that their marriage is "irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation." According to Radar, court documents reveal a sparring match between the two. While the singer isn't seemingly disputing the divorce filing, he objects to Crystal's request for temporary and permanent alimony. He wants joint legal and physical custody of Shaffer, Roman, and Isabella.

The court documents go on to say, "[Ne-Yo] asserts that he is financially, physically, and emotionally capable of serving as a joint physical custodian of the parties' three minor children alongside [Crystal]."

In Crystal's initial filing, she alleges that "she knows" that the singer "committed the act of adultery," alleging he fathered a child with another woman. However, Ne-Yo (real name Shaffer Chimere Smith) objected to Crystal's requests, including spousal support and for properties they share to be divvied up after her contributions have been considered.

He wants the exclusive use of their main home in Georgia as "he has been solely responsible for the mortgage and maintenance of this property since the date of purchase." Radar reports that Crystal told the court she relied on Ne-Yo's money to pay the bills since they agreed she wouldn't work.