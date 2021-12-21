Notorious B.I.G. Iconic Brooklyn Apartment Sells For More Than Asking Price

The Notorious B.I.G.’s famous New York City apartment has a new owner.

According to the New York Post, the home closed on Dec. 14, 2020 for $2 million after three months of being on the market. The initial asking price for it was $1.7 million.

The recently renovated 1,700 square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom duplex is located in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Fort Greene and features 12-foot-high ceilings and a fireplace. The house’s outlet features a gorgeous dining area and newly installed chef’s kitchen equipped with a Bosch five-burner cooktop, deep double sink, Glassos and Carrera countertop, and two stainless steel ovens.

The primary bathroom was described as “a sanctuary from the city,” which has both an oversized walk-in shower and a beautiful freestanding deep soaking tub right next to built-in rustic shelves for a “modern farmhouse” feel.

Other remarkable aspects include an arched window, a wood-burning brick fireplace, and large timber beams in the luxurious lofted space. The jaw-dropping residence is just a block away from a Brooklyn street renamed in his honor.

Notable costume designer Caroline Duncan purchased the home in 2011. She is also behind the lavish updates. “When I moved in, the basement was just a raw space with concrete floors,” Duncan told the outlet. “I framed and put up all the walls and created a bathroom with barn wood and modern finishes, a massive walk-through closet to showcase my collection of clothing and accessories, a laundry room and bedrooms.”

Biggie, born Christopher George Latore Wallace, lived in the home in 1994 with his then-wife and award-winning songstress Faith Evans and her daughter, Chyna Tahjere Griffin.