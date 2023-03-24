Bring That Week Back: Tekashi 6ix9ine Attacked, Justice For Ronald Greene And See Blac Chyna’s New Look Without Face Fillers

A 2019 video, originally obtained by the Associated Press , showed Ronald Greene, 49, being brutally assaulted by Louisiana State Police near Monroe, La. As Greene is tased and kicked, one cop can be heard saying, "I've got blood all over me, I hope this guy ain't got f*****g AIDS.” The LSP’s report said two officers pursued a vehicle being driven by Greene following an attempt to pull him over for an unspecified traffic violation. The pursuit ended when Greene crashed his vehicle, which the video proves not to be true. Five white police officers have now been charged. Prosecutor Hugo Holland, who once displayed a portrait of former KKK leader Nathan Bedford Forrest in his office, said in an interview with the Associated Press about the case, “Justice is justice. It doesn’t make any difference what race the offender or the victim is. F**king race has got nothing to do with it.”