The HBCU Runway: Looking Good at Homecoming and Feelin' It

If you want to look fierce during Homecoming season, check out these fashion influencers who know what style is and how to work it!

By Naomi Ludlow
October 21, 2022 / 3:09 PM

During Homecoming Season, HBCU campuses become some of the fashion world's most creative runways.

There’s little difference between HBCU homecomings and New York Fashion Week when it comes to style. During each week-long event, the streets are filled with eye-catching trends that are personalized to someone’s unique style. People pull together their best outfits for the whole campus, and of course Instagram, to see.

Even alumni come back to give looks that will turn heads.

An outfit can be as simple as spicing up basic college paraphernalia or as dramatic as replicating ensembles from the runway. While the main purpose of homecoming is to celebrate and reunite with old friends, outfits are an important component. Students and alumni spend weeks in advance looking for the perfect pieces that give something extra. And similar to NYFW, photographers are there to capture showcasing some of the best outfits on their Instagram accounts.

Whether you’re attending the homecoming fashion show, spending a day on the yard or experiencing tailgate fun, there’s an outfit for every occasion.

Here are some fashion statements made during this year’s homecoming festivities:

@ieshathegr8 - Norfolk State University 

@iamalleah - Tennessee State University 

@itsdasun - Morgan State University 

@destinymart1n - Winston Salem State University 

@nicolejoyy - Morgan State University 

@africann.doll - Virginia State University 

@freshjam - Clark Atlanta University 

@thealiyahjoy - Virginia State University 

Although homecoming season is coming to an end, it’s not too late for outfit inspiration. Check out this video for last-minute help:

