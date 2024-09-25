Hip Hop Awards 2024: 5 Veterans Nominated at This Year’s Ceremony
The BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 are set to celebrate the genre’s best, with a mix of fresh faces and seasoned veterans competing for top honors.
Among the nominees are five legendary artists who have undeniably impacted hip-hop, showcasing their longevity and continued relevance in a constantly evolving industry.
Ahead of this year’s ceremony, hosted by Fat Joe, let's take a closer look at these icons who remain at the top of their game. And don’t forget to tune in when the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 airs on Tuesday, October 15, at 8 PM ET/PT.
Common
Chicago-based emcee Common earned three nominations at this year’s ceremony, including “Lyricist of the Year.” He also secured two nominations alongside Pete Rock for their collaboration on “Fortunate” in the categories of “16 Impact Track” and “Best Duo or Group.”
Missy Elliott
Multifaceted Missy Elliott made headlines this year when she announced her first-ever headlining tour, This World: The Missy Elliott Experience.
Since bursting onto the scene in the late ‘90s, Missy has continuously reshaped hip-hop. This year, she earned a nomination for “Best Live Performer.”
Dave Meyers
Music video director Dave Meyers has been in the industry for over two decades, crafting visual masterpieces for some of the biggest stars in music. This year, he's nominated for "Video Director of the Year" alongside rapper Travis Scott.
Busta Rhymes
Rapper and actor Busta Rhymes secured a “Best Live Performer” nomination at this year’s ceremony. The East Flatbush native is up against several heavy hitters, including Burna Boy, Megan Thee Stallion, Travis Scott, fellow nominee Missy Elliott, and more.
Lil Wayne
New Orleans native and legendary emcee Lil Wayne picked up two category nominations, including “Lyricist of the Year” and “Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse.”
BET "Hip Hop Awards 2024" will air on BET on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at 8 PM ET/PT.