Trae Young To Miss At Least a Month With MCL Injury

Atlanta Hawks star guard Trae Young will be out for the next four weeks after suffering a sprained MCL in his right knee and will be reevaluated in four weeks.

According to ESPN, Young underwent an MRI, and several doctors' reviews showed that he avoided major structural damage in the knee.

The injury occurred during the first quarter of the Hawks' win over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. Young was standing underneath the basket when Mouhamed Gueye, his teammate, was pushed by Nets forward Noah Clowney and fell backward into Young's leg.

Jalen Johnson, who described Young as "the best in the world" as playmaker and scorer, spoke about how it will take a total team effort to hold down the fort until Young gets back.

"It's going to take time," Johnson told ESPN. "But we're all disciplined. Everybody works hard. Everybody's willing to listen. We take our film sessions very seriously. So I think if we just continue to grow after each game and go out there with a winning mindset, everything will take care of itself. Just not putting too much pressure on ourselves and feel like we have to overdo something."

Last season, Young made his fourth All-Star team who averaging 24.2 points and 11.6

So far this season, Young is averaging 17.8 points and 7.8 assists this season.

During the offseason, Young said that this year was the “biggest season” for him and the Hawks. Young has a $49 million player option for next season, but wants to sign a four-year extension that will be worth $229 million.