'This Is Not A Safe Place': Snoop Dogg Calls Out Uber Eats After Driver Cancels Delivery

Snoop Dogg usually comes off as a calm and funny guy, but if you play games with his food, you will pay!

That’s what happened recently when Tha Dogfather attempted to make an Uber Eats order. Via his Instagram, he claims in a video post that his delivery driver messaged him to inform him he didn’t want to deliver his food.

“M****rf****r from f****n’ Uber Eats didn’t bring my f****n’ food,” Snoop can be heard saying. “Talking about he arrived. ‘This is not a safe place.’ Punk m****rf****r—where my food at n***a? You got all my goddamn money, punk.”

The driver then messaged Snoop, saying he arrived but didn’t know where exactly to deliver the food, then wrote, “This is not a safe place.” The rapper then responded with more specific directions, writing, “Yes it is pull up to the gate” and “the black gate n drop off the food I paid 4.”

In the caption of his clip, he further dissed the food delivery app, writing, “Uber eats where my food at” and “Post mates holla at me.” It isn’t clear whether Snoop ever got his order.