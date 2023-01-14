Saweetie Is ‘Hella Excited’ For Her Cameo In Season 2 Of ‘Bel Air’

Season 2 of Peacock’s drama series Bel-Air is returning on February 23, but not without new faces.

One of those faces is rapper Saweetie. The “My Type” artist took to her Instagram story to write she’s “hella excited” about her cameo in the new season.

“It’s an honor to be here,” she continued. “Shoutout to the cast, they’re really dope, good vibes,” she said in a clip that showed her celebrating with other actors on the show.

Saweetie will star as herself in the role.

“Her South LA street smarts put Will’s Philly swagger to the test when they are introduced to each other at a Venice basketball tournament,” Variety said of her character’s description and role in the show.

Saweetie, 29, previously made cameos in the Freeform series, Grown-ish, playing an emcee named Indigo.

Bel-Air, which is a reimagined, dramatization of the 90’s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, will also see three other new recurring faces, Revolt reports. Brooklyn McLinn, Jazlyn Martin and Riele Downs will hop on board this season.