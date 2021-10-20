The Weeknd Postpones His World Tour Until Summer 2022

If you are a superfan for The Weeknd, you will have to wait until next summer before the singer goes on tour.

On Monday (Oct. 18), "The Blinding Lights" singer announced on his Instagram that his "After Hours til Dawn" world tour would be postponed due to the demand for more shows and additional "constraints" of arena shows, PEOPLE reports.

"The tour dates are moving and will commence in the summer of 2022," The Weeknd, born Abel Tesfaye, captioned his post. "Due to constraints of arenas and the demand for more shows I want to do something bigger and special for you which requires stadiums."

He added, "Current tickets will be refunded automatically and all ticket holders will be given priority to buy tickets for the stadium shows when they go on sale. New dates forthcoming."

The singer is set to hold shows in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in August of this year, the Starboy artist shared that he hardly ever takes a break from his work to go on vacations.

"I don't even know what winding down really means, I just love work, you know," he said. "I love to work. I love my job. I love to create. And if I do take a vacation, it can't be for too long because I feel like I'm missing out on everything that I could be doing."