The Weeknd’s New Video Pulled Over Seizure Concerns

The Weeknd, who is known to have a flair for the dramatics, seems to have hit a snag.

According to Variety, the video to his newest single, “Take My Breath,” was pulled ahead of its release in Imax theaters in fear the “intense strobe lighting” could trigger seizures.

The Grammy award-winning pop singer first announced the single on Monday night via an Olympics promo for the Team USA Women’s Track & Field team.

"8.6.21 new single," the 31-year-old tweeted.

