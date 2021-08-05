The Weeknd’s New Video Pulled Over Seizure Concerns

The Weeknd, who is known to have a flair for the dramatics, seems to have hit a snag.
According to Variety, the video to his newest single, “Take My Breath,” was pulled ahead of its release in Imax theaters in fear the “intense strobe lighting” could trigger seizures.
RELATED: The Weeknd Reveals His Relationship With Drugs And How He Copes With ‘Loneliness’
The Grammy award-winning pop singer first announced the single on Monday night via an Olympics promo for the Team USA Women’s Track & Field team.
"8.6.21 new single," the 31-year-old tweeted.
The deal with Imax was supposed to have featured the new music video during movie screenings across the country in unison with the premiere of "The Suicide Squad."
Instead, the "Blinding Lights" singer has to settle with sometime after the single debuts Friday. The song is the first release from his upcoming fifth studio album.
RELATED: Here's The Usher Song The Weeknd Admits He Was 'Angry' About After Hearing It For The First Time
Born Abel Tesfaye, the Canadian-born chart-topper, has always been one for the theatrics. From his free-flowing locs during the House of Balloons era and his grotesquely exaggerated face in "Save Your Tears" to his beaten-up look in "Blinding Lights," his creative expression has always been unlike the norm. It seems like his new single is of the same vein as well.
I guess we'll have to wait for the light show and see.
Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp
COMMENTS