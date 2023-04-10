5 Essential Babyface Records
Get ready to groove and celebrate as we delve into the remarkable legacy of Kenneth Brian Edmonds, famously known as Babyface. This Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer has been a force to be reckoned with in the music industry for decades.
From a young age, Babyface knew his calling was in music, and he began honing his craft by writing songs that would later become some of the biggest hits in the business. He has worked with a plethora of musical talents, including Toni Braxton, Bobby Brown, TLC, Usher, Whitney Houston, and Mariah Carey, to name a few.
As Babyface turns 64 on April 10th, it's the perfect time to reflect on his incredible contributions to R&B and soul music. So, let's take a trip down memory lane and revisit five of his essential tracks that have left an indelible mark on the music industry.
“Every Time I Close My Eyes”
Babyface wrote and produced his 1997 single “Every Time I Close My Eyes” for his fourth studio album, The Day. The smooth jazz-inspired record featuring vocals from Grammy Award-winning singer Mariah Carey garnered critical acclaim, including a Grammy nomination for “Best Male Pop Vocal Performance.”
“When Can I See You”
In 1994, Babyface released a guitar lead soft rock titled “When Can I See You” and ultimately earned his first career Grammy win, taking home “Best Male R&B Vocal Performance.”
The single was the fifth from his third studio album, For the Cool in You, released in 1993. The track ultimately peaked at number four on Billboard Hot 100.
“What If”
The legendary songwriter contemplates a relationship that could have been in this 2001 record titled “What If.” Award-winning actress Sanaa Lathan plays Babyface’s love interest in the Bille Woodruff-directed music video.
“Whip Appeal”
“Whip Appeal” is one of Babyface’s signature records. Released in 1990, the song peaked at number six on the US Billboard Hot 100 singles. The record was a massive success in many ways.
In addition, Babyface met the woman who would go on to become Mrs. Tracy Emonds after she auditioned for and earned the leading lady role in the music video.
However, she contracted chicken pox and was ultimately replaced by actress Holly Robinson Peete.
“Soon As I Get Home”
Legendary producers LA Reid and Babyface made an r&b classic when they created the hit “Soon As I Get Home.” The track is featured on the 1989 album Tender Love.