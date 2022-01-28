Amara La Negra Is ‘Thrilled’ To Enter The NFT Marketplace—See The Limited-Edition Hoodie That Launches Today!

Get your cryptocoins ready! We’ve got news that Amara La Negra is making her NFT debut, and fans are already counting down to the moment they can get their hands on the limited-edition hoodie that was inspired by the Afro-Latina singer.

Today (Jan. 28), Fuse and NFT marketplace ThetaDrop will team up to launch the “Don’t Cancel Me” NFT collection, an innovative way to allow fans of the talk show to get their hands on collectible items.

Below, check out the limited-edition hoodie that was designed by Latinx artist and social justice advocate Favianna Rodriguez to honor the beauty of Amara.

“I’m thrilled to work with Favianna Rodriguez and be a part of the NFT Marketplace,” Amara shared with BET Lifestyle exclusively. “The hoodie that Favianna designed is gorgeous and I know my fans are going to love it!”

The second tier of NFTs will be Amara La Negra’s Digital Collection Cards, which includes 10 different collectible NFTs of Amara and Don’t Cancel Me show artwork. Each card will also be accompanied by special clips from the show that will be airdropped to NFT holders.

“We are incredibly excited to collaborate with Fuse Media on new ways to create meaningful connections between their stars and fans,” says Mitch Liu, CEO of Theta Labs via press release. “Our NFT launch with Amara La Negra will be the first of many projects where we provide unique experiences for viewers.”

Part of the proceeds of the NFT sales will be donated to the Voto Latino Foundation, a grassroots political organization focused on educating and empowering a new generation of Latino voters.