Rap Legend Chuck D Sells Major Share Of Public Enemy's Music Catalog To Reach Music Publishing

Emcee, activist and frontman for the iconic rap group Public Enemy, Chuck D, has sold a significant portion of his music catalog to Reach Music Publishing.

According to Rolling Stone Magazine, the 62-year-old rap veteran, born Carlton Douglas Ridenhour, sold the rights of his writing share to his long-time publisher. The deal also included the sale and purchase of 50% of Chuck’s copyright interest regarding the publisher’s share.

The “Fight The Power” emcee nor Reach Music Publishing revealed how much the deal landed him. Chuck gave up over 300 songs in Public Enemy’s legendary catalog, including hits like “Welcome To The Terrordome,” “You’re Gonna Get Yours,” and “9-1-1 Is A Joke.”

Ironically, he penned most of the group’s hits.

The catalog acquired by Reach Music Publishing includes the group’s work from 1987 to 2012.

About selling his rights to parts of his exemplary body of work, Chuck told Rolling Stone, “Doing this deal was the right timing for a forward and logical evolution of our business together in an ever-changing industry.”

“Reach has always been ahead of the curve on establishing respect for the Hip-Hop genre songwriting and publishing-wise, and they will continue taking care of my works,” he concluded.

Public Enemy was formed in 1982 by Chuck, Flavor Flav, Professor Griff and DJ Terminator X. The quad collaborated on a radio program while attending Adelphi University. The crew’s career was built on being socially conscious and rapping about Black empowerment.