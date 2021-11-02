HBO Max To Bring ‘90s Black Sitcom Classics To Its Platform

Ask and ye shall receive.



The Black online community for years now has asked that more of their beloved sitcoms be made available for streaming. Now, HBO Max announces a slate of 1990s favorites that should certainly satisfy these requests.



Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper, In the House, The Jamie Foxx Show, Martin, and The Parent ‘Hood have been acquired. The second season of the popular OWN drama series, David Makes Man, has also been added to HBO Max’s content queue.



The move is impressive as other SVoD (streaming video on demand) services are attempting to do the same.



Here’s the breakdown of the shows:

The Jamie Foxx Show featured its future Oscar-winning namesake as a struggling singer working in his aunt and uncle’s fledgling hotel as he waited for his big break. The series was a tentpole for Jamie Foxx to showcase his numerous skills as an actor, comic, singer, pianist, and leading man.



The Parent ‘Hood followed the never-dull lives of parents Robert and Jerri Peterson, portrayed respectively by legendary multi-hyphenate Robert Townsend and the late, great Suzzanne Douglas. With Kenny Blank, Reagan Gomez-Preston, Curtis Williams, and Ashli Adams as their four kids, The Parent ‘Hood was a hit series and ran from 1995 to 1999 on the WB.

Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper starred comedian Mark Curry, as an ex-basketball player who navigates post-athlete life as a substitute teacher and a roommate to his friends and family members. Holly Robinson-Peete and Raven-Symoné were a part of the cast, and most recently, the former revealed that all parties are interested in doing a reboot of the show, should Warner decide to do so.

David Makes Man, the 2019 Peabody Award-winning OWN Network drama, follows David (Akili McDowell), a teenage prodigy, code-switching between his life in the projects and his life at a magnet school for gifted kids. The second season aired this past summer on OWN, and time-jumped the character into adulthood, where he is now a rising businessman, played by Kwame Patterson.