WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Lifestyle

2021 Soul Train Awards: Ashanti, Normani, And Other Celebs With Extra-Long Hair On The Red Carpet

Take a look at the lengthy tresses that wowed us!
2021 Soul Train Awards: Ashanti, Normani, And Other Celebs With Extra-Long Hair On The Red Carpet

(Photos: Theo Wargo/WireImage, Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

By Emerald Elitou
November 29, 2021

This past Sunday (November 28), the 2021 Soul Train Awards went without a hitch. In fact, it was so good that we’re still thinking about the memorable performances and red carpet moments!

On the topic of red carpet, when celebrity hairstylist Naeemah Johnson told us to expect "really, really long hair" at this year's ceremony, she knew exactly what she was talking about! Just take a look at the lengthy tresses that wowed us at the star-studded event. From Marzz's long colorful braids to Ms. Pat's brown tresses, we’re hopeful these looks will inspire your next hairdo.

  • Marzz

    Marzz attends The “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET at The Apollo Theater on November 20, 2021 in New York City.

    (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

  • Ms. Pat

    Ms. Pat attends The “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET at The Apollo Theater on November 20, 2021 in New York City.

    (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

  • Ashanti

    Ashanti attends The “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET at The Apollo Theater on November 20, 2021 in New York City.

    (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

  • Normani

    Normani attends The “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET at World Famous Apollo on November 20, 2021 in New York City.

    (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

stylesoul train awardssoul train awards 2021

Latest News

Subscribe for BET Updates

Provide your email address to receive our newsletter.

Select the types of notification you would like to receive from us. Please note, you must choose at least one.

By clicking subscribe, I consent to receiving newsletters and other marketing emails. Newsletters are subject to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. Users can unsubscribe at any time.