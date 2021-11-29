2021 Soul Train Awards: Ashanti, Normani, And Other Celebs With Extra-Long Hair On The Red Carpet

This past Sunday (November 28), the 2021 Soul Train Awards went without a hitch. In fact, it was so good that we’re still thinking about the memorable performances and red carpet moments!

On the topic of red carpet, when celebrity hairstylist Naeemah Johnson told us to expect "really, really long hair" at this year's ceremony, she knew exactly what she was talking about! Just take a look at the lengthy tresses that wowed us at the star-studded event. From Marzz's long colorful braids to Ms. Pat's brown tresses, we’re hopeful these looks will inspire your next hairdo.