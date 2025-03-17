7 Jhené Aiko Songs That Are Intended to Heal

For well over a decade, Jhené Aiko has been the wellness queen of R&B. Her 2011 mixtape “Sailing Soul(s)” explored navigating toxic relationships while coming into womanhood. Still, by the release of her 2013 EP “Sail Out,” breezy single “Bed Peace” signaled Jhené’s holistic direction. Just three albums in, with her fourth expected to release this year, BET.com still keeps Jhené’s wellness-centric tracks on repeat. Below for the singer-songwriter’s 37th birthday on March 16, we list seven of our top picks.

“W.A.Y.S.”

On her 2014 debut album, “Souled Out,” Jhené encouraged listeners to “keep going” and find “peace of mind” on her uplifting midtempo song, “W.A.Y.S.”

“Speak”

By 2020, Jhené was no longer a stranger to the affirmational song space and, on “Speak,” expressed that it was necessary to “speak what you want” and be free.

“Trigger Protection Mantra”

As Jhené embraced sound bowls on her third album, Chilombo, it was only right that her single “Triggered (Freestyle)” had an accompaniment: the meditative “Trigger Protection Mantra.” On the six-minute song, Jhené welcomes listeners to “calm down eventually.”

“Calm & Patient”

On her 2024 single “Calm & Patient,” Jhené gives “praise and thanks” to a lover (or perhaps a higher being) who keeps her “good in any situation,” even when she doesn’t feel like there’s a way out.

“Alive & Well”

Continuing to be grateful, Jhené returns to her sound bowls on “Alive & Well,” extending appreciation to the universe for allowing her to be whole.

“Sun/Son”

Released shortly after the birth of her second child and first son, Noah Hasani (whom she shares with Big Sean), Jhené welcomed her newborn to the world on “Sun/Son.”

“Guidance”