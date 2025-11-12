STREAM EXCLUSIVE ORIGINALS
News

Barack Obama Honors Veterans Like Never Before

On a historic Honor Flight, the former president stunned vets from WWII, Korea, and Vietnam, shaking hands, sharing gratitude, and reminding them, “Your sacrifice will always be honored.”

Getty

By Staff
November 12, 2025 / 10:51 AM

Over Veterans Day weekend, former President Barack Obama made a surprise appearance aboard an Honor Flight from Madison, Wisconsin, to Washington, D.C.

“Hello everybody,” boomed former president Barack Obama’s voice over a loudspeaker. His voice and appearance immediately garnered gasps. “What?!” shouted one passenger, while another veteran’s jaw dropped cartoonishly.

“As we approach Veterans Day, I wanted to stop by and just say thank you for your extraordinary service,” Obama said.

Seventy-nine veterans —from WWII, the Korean, and Vietnam Wars —and their families, were greeted by Obama, who shook hands and handed each a Presidential Challenge Coin to show gratitude for their sacrifices. “I just wanted to say thank you,” Obama said.

​The event was a first. “No president, former or current,” had ever greeted veterans on an honor flight, explained Navy veteran and volunteer Capt. Mary Quigley.

Obama shared the touching video with a statement on X:

“Ahead of Veterans Day, I was honored to welcome a flight of veterans and their families as they arrived in DC.  To all those who bravely served our country, thank you to you and your family for your extraordinary service. The sacrifices that all of you have made to protect our country will be honored, today and every day.”

The Honor Flight Network, a nonprofit organization that has supported over 317,000 veterans in its two decades of operation, brings veterans and their families to D.C. monuments free of charge. Quigley described its growth, saying, “It started off very small and now a lot of states have their own hubs and they raise their own money and they set up the whole flights.”​

As he continued to speak to the veterans, Obama’s words perfectly captured the spirit of the day:

“To you, your family, the sacrifices that all of you made to protect our country is something that will always be honored, and we are very grateful."

veteran s dayBarack ObamaholidayViral video

Latest News

Subscribe for BET Updates

Provide your email address to receive our newsletter.

By clicking Subscribe, you confirm that you have read and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy. You also agree to receive marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers) and other information from BET and the Paramount family of companies. You understand that you can unsubscribe at any time.