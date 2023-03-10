Oprah Reveals The Secret To Her Favorite Creamy Butter-Free Pasta

One of the great things about Oprah Winfrey is that she is always willing to share what she has learned, especially the things that have improved her life. Whether it is about ways to find your purpose, get healthy physically, center yourself, or her favorite dishes, she always makes us part of her journey.

Recently the former talk show queen hopped on social media and revealed the secret to her favorite creamy butter pasta with the least amount of points and calories possible. Winfrey mentions points that are part of Weight Watchers' food and weight management assignment system. She is an investor in the company. Users of the WW program are assigned daily points and food types are also assigned points which includes foods valued at zero. You keep track of what your daily intake can look like based on your allotment of points.

In the video, Winfrey is joined by her chef Phillipe Chevalier. She mentions that when they first met, although she loved his food, it contained a lot of cream and butter, and she was worried that she might gain weight. However, "it's actually been the opposite," she says.

Still, Winfrey was skeptical of this particular recipe because of its creaminess." I wanted to see that there's no cream in it, so this is the secret."

The secret ingredient for this dish of lemon pasta with peas and mushrooms is oatmeal but not the instant kind. Per Oprah Daily, chef Chevalier uses the creamy liquid from cooked and strained steel-cut oats combined with a bouillon cube. This oat milk-type liquid is used instead of cream or half and half, giving a similar thickness without all the fat. And to saute the veggies, chef Chevalier opts for heart-healthy olive oil.

After the meal is topped off with basil and lemon, Winfrey twirls the pasta and declares, "I love it so much."