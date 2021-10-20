Meghan Markle's Father Publicly Attacks Her Again And Twitter Rips Into Him

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle continues to have an estranged relationship with her father, Thomas Markle, and it doesn't appear that they will patch things up anytime soon. Once again, Thomas Markle is spilling his thoughts about his daughter and her marriage to the British press and social media beyond disgusted.

This morning (Oct. 19), the 77-year-old sat down with Good Morning Britain to rant yet again about his daughter and son-in-law.

He attacked Prince Harry for writing his memoirs, which will be released late next year saying, "Harry's coming out with a book, and that can't be anything but cruel and to insult his grandmother, the Queen. It's a ridiculous idea, and it's just something for money. That's all they're doing. Everything they're doing is for money."

The book is entitled Finding Freedom, which really upset Mr. Markle, who insisted that instead of that title, the two should call the book “Finding Money."

Mr. Markle also accused Meghan of disowning “both sides of her family" and blamed her husband. "She'd never been that way before, and once she hooked up with Harry, she changed," he said.

It has been widely reported how extremely close Meghan is to her mother Doria Ragland and how much she values her support in being a mom of two. Ragland has never spoken to the press.

