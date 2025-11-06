STREAM EXCLUSIVE ORIGINALS
Celebrity

Carmelo Anthony Beams With Pride As Son Kiyan Dominates Syracuse Debut

The NBA legend couldn’t hold back his excitement as his son scored 15 points in his first college game, showing patience, skill, and promise for what’s ahead.

Catherine Steenkeste

By Ty Cole
November 6, 2025 / 12:17 PM

Carmelo Anthony was all smiles when his son, Kiyan Anthony, made his basketball debut at Syracuse University

On Tuesday (November 4), Kiyan played for his team and was able to score 15 points, ultimately picking up the victory against the Binghamton Bearcats with the score 47-85. 

While watching his son’s clips on “NBA on NBC,” Carmelo noted that he was a “proud dad” and added how happy he was to see how “patient” his son was during his game and how he and the 18-year-old worked on his offense while practicing together. 

He continued, explaining how he teaches patience and how he “loves to see him develop,” before running down his stats for his first game. 

“This is his first game. Fifteen points, six for ten, three rebounds, three assists off the bench."

RELATED: Kiyan Anthony Shines In His Debut With the Syracuse Orange

While he wasn’t able to be there in attendance, the 41-year-old shared his thoughts on his son’s efficiency when getting off the bench. 

“If they bring you off the bench, go out here and do this and bring something else to your team.”  

In a post-game interview, the rising star explained he understands his father has to work and how he knew he was “watching right now,” following up by saying he “appreciates” him watching. 

“ I'll see him soon. And it's no worries. He'll be at the next one,” he said. 

After watching the clip of his son’s sentiments, the 10x NBA All-Star champion shared “what’s understood doesn’t need to be spoken on.” 

Carmelo Anthony

Latest News

Subscribe for BET Updates

Provide your email address to receive our newsletter.

By clicking Subscribe, you confirm that you have read and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy. You also agree to receive marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers) and other information from BET and the Paramount family of companies. You understand that you can unsubscribe at any time.