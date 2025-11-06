Carmelo Anthony Beams With Pride As Son Kiyan Dominates Syracuse Debut

Carmelo Anthony was all smiles when his son, Kiyan Anthony, made his basketball debut at Syracuse University.

On Tuesday (November 4), Kiyan played for his team and was able to score 15 points, ultimately picking up the victory against the Binghamton Bearcats with the score 47-85.

While watching his son’s clips on “NBA on NBC,” Carmelo noted that he was a “proud dad” and added how happy he was to see how “patient” his son was during his game and how he and the 18-year-old worked on his offense while practicing together.

He continued, explaining how he teaches patience and how he “loves to see him develop,” before running down his stats for his first game.

“This is his first game. Fifteen points, six for ten, three rebounds, three assists off the bench."

While he wasn’t able to be there in attendance, the 41-year-old shared his thoughts on his son’s efficiency when getting off the bench.

“If they bring you off the bench, go out here and do this and bring something else to your team.”

In a post-game interview, the rising star explained he understands his father has to work and how he knew he was “watching right now,” following up by saying he “appreciates” him watching.

“ I'll see him soon. And it's no worries. He'll be at the next one,” he said.