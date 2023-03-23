10 Xscape Songs To Keep You Reminiscing Amid ‘The Queens Of R&B’ Drama

Earlier this month, Bravo’s SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B premiered and has been heating up with three episodes already in the books.

Viewers so far have been given a front-row seat to their ‘90s nostalgia as the two legendary R&B groups give fans a backstage pass to their personal and professional lives as they prepare to hit the stage together. But with that has come a lot of drama, including the rehashing of old inner Xscape beef between Kandi Burruss and LaTocha Scott .

The whole thing, including the ups and downs. has us in our feels and reminiscing about an era of music that touched our younger lives. So to celebrate that, BET has put together an essential playlist of 10 Xscape songs for your enjoyment. No other playlist is complete without them.