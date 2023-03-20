5 Essential Kandi Burruss-Written Songs As ‘The Queens Of R&B’ Drama Heats Up

If anyone forgot the longstanding drama between Kandi Burruss and LaTocha Scott, they got a reminder over the past week.

The Xscape groupmates’ past and present issues recently resurfaced as new episodes of SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B premiered on Bravo earlier this month. During the past couple episodes, Scott asserted that Burruss attempted to hold back her career and from being a lead singer on Xscape’s songs.

This, among other claims, had Kandi taking to her Speak On It YouTube series to set the record straight from her perspective. According to the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, she’s never been jealous of LaTocha singing lead or that she led her to go solo. Rather, she went through the group’s albums and specified the numerous songs she sang lead on, including “Just Kickin’ It,” Xscape’s breakout hit.

“She and I have always bumped heads, to be clear,” Kandi said . “There was always an issue. I’ll get into that more if we ever do a movie — I’ll give y’all some real tea…”

So as this drama plays out in the Bravo series, or potentially into a movie as she suggested, we thought we’d give Kandi Burruss her songwriting flowers and list five songs of hers where she had the pen game on lock.