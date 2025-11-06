From Detroit to Central State: How Asia A. Kimpson Found Her Purpose, Power, and Place in History

When Asia A. Kimpson steps onto Central State University’s campus, it’s not just as a student — it’s as a leader, a sister, and a woman grounded in her purpose. As the 78th Miss Central State University, the Detroit native embodies what it means to be shaped and strengthened by the HBCU experience. But her journey to this point started thousands of miles away, in Las Vegas, where finding herself meant first learning to stand alone.

“I was born in Detroit, but raised in Las Vegas from age seven to eighteen,” Asia said. “The culture there was suburban, and it was hard for me to find myself because no one looked like me or shared my background.”

In classrooms where her hair became a target of curiosity or ridicule, she was often told to shrink herself — to fit in rather than stand out. “Teachers and students would pick on my fro or make me move seats because it was ‘too big,’” she recalled. “Those experiences made me question where I belonged.”

That question was answered when she moved back to Detroit. “Everything changed,” she said. “I was uplifted by a community that celebrated me. They encouraged my small business dreams and reminded me that my uniqueness was something to be proud of.”

Growing up in those two contrasting environments taught her resilience — and the value of finding spaces that affirm who you are. “It taught me to stand firm in my identity, love myself fully, and seek spaces where I can thrive.”

Family, Legacy, and the Power of Education

Education has always been central in Asia’s household. “My family has always spoken very highly about education,” she said. “When I told them I wanted to attend an HBCU, they were excited.”

Her family’s connection to HBCUs runs deep — her male relatives attended Morehouse College, her aunt went to Howard University, and her cousin graduated from Spelman College. “Seeing them succeed made me realize HBCUs produce greatness and community,” she said. “I wanted to be part of that legacy.”

Asia first learned about HBCUs at a college and career expo in Detroit during her senior year of high school. “I didn’t fully understand what they were,” she admitted, “but something about them drew me in. The sense of unity was unlike anything I’d ever seen.”

Having spent years in predominantly white classrooms, the idea of a campus filled with students who looked like her felt revolutionary. “It felt like one big family,” she said. “For the first time, I could see myself reflected in the people around me.”

“I’ve always attended schools where most students didn’t look like me,” she said. “After years of feeling out of place, I knew I wanted a change.”

The idea of an HBCU represented more than just a college choice — it was a personal rebirth. “When I saw students expressing themselves with confidence and purpose, I felt at home,” Asia said. “I knew this was where I’d be seen, challenged, and celebrated.”

Why Central State Felt Right

When it came time to decide, Central State University stood out. “I wanted to be far enough from home to grow independently, but not too far that it would be hard to visit,” she said. “Central State’s location was perfect.”

Beyond geography, the campus itself left a lasting impression. “The housing and campus life met all my expectations,” she said. “When I toured, everyone was welcoming, and I connected with a few girls who took me under their wing. That’s when I knew I made the right choice.”

Asia’s first day at Central State was filled with excitement and relief. “I was so ready to move in,” she said. “The campus is beautiful — newer buildings, vibrant energy. Everyone was so kind.”

That feeling of belonging came quickly. “When the staff and students welcomed me with open arms, I knew I was where I was supposed to be.”

For Asia, Central State’s culture is “family-oriented and driven by success.”

“One of my favorite traditions is the candlelight ceremony,” she said. “It’s when a ‘pirate’ officially becomes a ‘marauder.’ It symbolizes growth, belonging, and unity.”

That sense of community extends far beyond traditions. “Every organization I’ve joined has felt like family,” she said. “The support here is unmatched. Anything feels possible at my HBCU.”

Becoming Miss Central State

Before college, Asia struggled with identity. “I didn’t always know who I was,” she said. “But since being here, I’ve truly grown into myself.”

From joining ambassador programs to pledging Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Asia’s time at Central State has been filled with milestones — each one pushing her to lead with more confidence and compassion.

Now, as Miss Central State University, she sees her role not as a title, but as a calling. “Serving as a campus queen has shaped me in ways I never imagined,” she said. “Leadership isn’t about titles; it’s about service, compassion, and consistency.”

Representing her university taught Asia to lead with authenticity. “I’ve learned to move with grace, accept constructive criticism, and stay humble,” she said. “It’s taught me that leadership is about showing up for others.”

Through mentoring younger students and representing the university at events, she’s found strength in service. “Central State has helped me become a woman who leads with purpose and confidence,” she said. “Those lessons will stay with me long after graduation.”

If someone asked why they should attend an HBCU — and Central State in particular — Asia’s answer is simple: “Central State University is a hidden gem.”

“It’s the only public HBCU in Ohio, with affordable tuition and programs that create career-ready graduates,” she said. “Our athletics program is outstanding, our student body is supportive, and our band — the baddest band in the land — brings the energy.”