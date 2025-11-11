Vivica A. Fox Warns Women’s Expo: ‘Don’t Date Rappers’

“Don’t date 50 Cent and don’t date no damn rappers,” Vivica A. Fox warned the crowd at the Ultimate Women’s Expo in Edison, NJ, after being asked about chasing dreams. Fox delivered the honest advice with a shrug and smirk, and the crowd erupted in laughter and applause. She added, “Facts! … Just so you know, it took me years to be able to laugh about it. I had to learn to laugh, not to cry no more, but I did it.”

Fox previously dated rapper 50 Cent in 2003, and their relationship only lasted a few months, but produced a number of public spats. The two also crossed paths professionally long after their relationship was over. Fox appeared in 50 Cent’s “Do You Think About Me” video.

And if you know anything about the menace that is 50 Cent, then you know he wasn’t going to just let Fox’s moment of clarity go. He responded on Instagram with an AI-looking, Matrix-inspired post with the leather-clad rapper holding a blue and red pill. He captioned the image, “Either way I’m a have that ass in the matrix, you know I love me some you girl, but Damn it’s been 22 years Vivica.”