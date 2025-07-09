Chrisean Rock Sparks Drama With Kehlani Over Blueface Allegations

Kehlani is making it clear she’s not here for the drama with Chrisean Rock.

The “Baddies” star recently took to Instagram Live to discuss her fallout with the “After Hours” singer, alleging the tension stems from a shared romantic connection with rapper Blueface.

In the clip posted by The Shade Room, Rock claims Kehlani offered her relationship advice, calling Blueface a “manipulator,” and alleged that the “Crash” singer had been intimate with him — supposedly reassuring Rock that she had “nothing to worry about.”

The live was prompted by Kehlani previously commenting under a TikTok post in which a user speculated about why the singer had unfollowed Rock.

“She came up to me at church and asked to come to the gym, and came to the gym the next day. I thought it was the kind thing to do,” Kehlani wrote.

“I don’t keep up with any of this. I separated literally the next day for my own reasons. You can keep me right on out of it.”

The Oakland native then addressed Rock’s live in a series of Instagram Stories, offering their side of the story.

“You don’t have to make up nasty rumors and lie on me because I separated myself as a mother and protector of my peace,” she wrote.

“I’m dealing with safety issues and didn’t want to be on camera nor keep having issues related to my peace being disturbed or my whereabouts being discovered. I said on The Shade Room post I wish the best for you and your family. To get triggered by that and create a disgusting rumor that doesn’t fit my timeline, my agenda, and is quite literally beneath me.”