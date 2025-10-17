Wes Moore Hits New Jersey to Boost Mikie Sherrill in Tight Governor’s Race

Maryland Governor Wes Moore is heading to New Jersey to campaign for Democratic gubernatorial nominee Mikie Sherrill, giving her race a major boost as Election Day approaches on November 4, 2025. Moore, the first Black governor in Maryland’s 246-year history and one of the most popular Democratic leaders in the country, will join Sherrill in Essex County and Newark’s West Ward to energize voters and drive turnout in a critical battleground.

Moore is not just a famous name, he is a decorated Army veteran, Rhodes Scholar and former White House Fellow, known for connecting with voters across party lines. His visit signals how seriously national Democrats are taking this race and how much confidence they have in Sherrill’s chances.

Sherrill is drawing a powerhouse roster of support. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, and former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords have already joined her on the trail. Polls show a tight race, and both parties are treating New Jersey like the next big national showdown.

Meanwhile, Republican nominee Jack Ciattarelli is running a very different kind of campaign, one that looks more like a social media circus than a serious bid to lead a state of nine million people. At a recent rally in Wildwood, Ciattarelli surrounded himself with MAGA influencers and far-right agitators. Benny Johnson, a plagiarist accused of spreading foreign propaganda, hyped the crowd. Jack Posobiec, the promoter of the Pizzagate conspiracy theory, also took the stage.



Clearly, Ciattarelli is trying to fire up the MAGA base while keeping fringe rhetoric away from mainstream coverage. It is a calculated strategy: get the online engagement without turning off moderate voters who do not live on the internet.