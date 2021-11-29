T-Pain Says Younger Artists’ Desire For Instant Popularity Is ‘Super Disturbing’

Grammy Award-winning rapper and producer T-Pain is dropping gems for younger artists who are trying to make it in the ever-evolving music industry.

Taking to his Twitter account on Friday (Nov. 26), the veteran musician wrote: “The way that artists are starting to believe that momentary popularity is better than longevity is super disturbing and [I] really want y’all to think about the future and generational wealth.”

Adding: “It’s bigger than right now. You got a lot of lives in your hands and a generation to start.”

This isn’t the first time the Florida native has given his two cents to aspiring artists on social media. Back in July, he gave some advice on creatives making their own unique sounds instead of being a carbon copy of what’s popular in the music industry today.

“You know when your sh*t sounds like somebody else’s sh*t,” he said during a Twitch live stream, HipHopDX reported. “You’re making it because you’re in the studio like, ‘What’s the number one record now? We need to make another one of those.’ Stop doing that! Stop! You’re not original! Give me some original sh*t!

In June of this year, the seasoned entertainer shared why he was depressed for four years after a conversation he had with Usher.

In an interview with Netflix’s This Is Pop, T-Pain shared details of a conversation with Usher in 2013 that affected him for years later.

"He was like, 'I want to tell you something, man.' He sounded real concerned," the "Buy You A Drank” rapper said. "He was like, 'Man. You kinda f***ed up music."

T-Pain continued saying that he was a bit puzzled as to what Usher meant and, at first, took it as a joke before he understood that his comments were serious. The Grammy award-winning artist and producer explained that Usher believed that he ruined music for what he said were "real singers."

“He was like, 'Yeah man you really f***ed up music for real singers...Look what you're doing.' I was like, 'What did I do? I came out and I used Auto-Tune,'” T-Pain said.

Following the conversation, he revealed that he began to feel discouraged about his purpose in the music industry. Admitting, "That is the very moment, and I don't even think I realized this for a long time, but that's the very moment that started a four-year depression for me."

BET previously reported that T-Pain announced an official content partnership with Twitch, strengthening a connection between the music and live-streaming communities.