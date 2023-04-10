Since the days of playing with dolls, Black women have been conditioned to believe that the ultimate life goal is to find “Mr. Tall, Dark, and Handsome.”

For decades, the fantasy consisted of falling in love, having a beautiful wedding ceremony, and living happily ever after. In recent years, things have changed as women continue to pivot their mindset to prioritize self-care , self-growth, and peace of mind.

“Black women are doing this thing to where we are reaching our full potential, and because of that, we don't have to just settle for anything anymore,” shares American Soul actress Perri Camper, when speaking about the topic with Jericka Duncan. “And I am okay if I don't get married.”

Census.gov reports that marriage rates in the United States have been declining since the second half of the 20th century as both men and women are increasingly waiting longer to get married. The rate is significantly higher among Black adults, particularly Black women.

In 1970, the population of never-married women was made up of 27.7% Black women and 35.6% Black males. Nonetheless, these figures had increased to 51.4% for Black males and 47.5% for Black women by 2020.

"I am single by choice," says sociologist Dr. Kris Marsh, author of the new book, The Love Jones Cohort: Single and Living Alone in the Black Middle Class, during a recent thought-provoking episode of BET’s news magazine series, "America In Black." "I will tell anybody not to come in here and disrupt my peace. If you're not going to protect my peace and preserve my peace, I’m not interested."

Single Black women can indeed protect and preserve their peace while nestled in a place called contentment, but how, you might ask? According to Marsh, it's all about leaning into the love they already have.

"We have found girlfriends, we have found sister circles, we have all kinds of relationships with other women that allow us to embrace and flourish in our singleness," says Marsh. "So while you're waiting for the romantic partner, please don't underestimate or undervalue the non-romantic partners and the sister girls that you have in your circle that you can draw from."

She adds, "You know, there are women out there who will say, ‘I've done the work. I'm of a certain age, I make great money, and I'm ready for a partner and potentially a family.' And I hope that it happens, but I hope it happens on your terms."

In consideration of being blissfully single, we spoke exclusively with single Black women who shared what they do to enjoy the single life while protecting and preserving their peace.