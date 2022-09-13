WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Mariah Carey Lists Her Gorgeous Atlanta Mansion For $6.5M—Find Out The Luxe Features!

The 9-bedroom, 13-bathroom house sits on more than 4 acres.
Mariah Carey attends the premiere of Tyler Perry's "A Fall From Grace" at Metrograph on January 13, 2020 in New York City.

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

By Randi Love
September 13, 2022 / 3:16 PM

Mariah Carey has decided to put her massive Atlanta-area mansion on the market after less than a year of owning it.

The Sandy Springs estate is situated on approximately four acres just outside of Buckhead on top of a private hill in a gated community. 

Listed by Shanna Bradley of Ansley Real Estate​​, the luxe abode features nine bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a third-floor recording booth, and a custom glam room.

The home’s details include crown moldings, coffered ceilings, arched doorways, a marble-topped center island in the kitchen, and a morning bar in the main suite.

Highlights also include a heated pool, tennis courts, a private guest suite, a home theater, a three-car garage, and a series of gardens on the grounds. Check out photos of the beautiful home, here! 

The Wall Street Journal reported that the “We Belong Together” singer purchased the Georgia home in November 2021. The star recently listed the home for $6.5 million.

“I will always have a close connection to Atlanta! It was a perfect moment during COVID, but I will continue to spend time in New York City, my long-term residence,” Carey said in a statement provided to TODAY by Ansley Real Estate Christie's International.

