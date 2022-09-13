Mariah Carey Lists Her Gorgeous Atlanta Mansion For $6.5M—Find Out The Luxe Features!

Mariah Carey has decided to put her massive Atlanta-area mansion on the market after less than a year of owning it.

The Sandy Springs estate is situated on approximately four acres just outside of Buckhead on top of a private hill in a gated community.

Listed by Shanna Bradley of Ansley Real Estate​​, the luxe abode features nine bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a third-floor recording booth, and a custom glam room.

The home’s details include crown moldings, coffered ceilings, arched doorways, a marble-topped center island in the kitchen, and a morning bar in the main suite.

Highlights also include a heated pool, tennis courts, a private guest suite, a home theater, a three-car garage, and a series of gardens on the grounds. Check out photos of the beautiful home, here!

The Wall Street Journal reported that the “We Belong Together” singer purchased the Georgia home in November 2021. The star recently listed the home for $6.5 million.