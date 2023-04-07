Lance Reddick's Lawyer Disputes Cause of Death

On Thursday (April 6th) several reports began circulating about Lance Reddick's cause of death. The actor, known for his roles on The Wire and John Wick franchise, passed away suddenly on March 17, 2023 at the age of 60.

Reddick's cause of death was listed as ischemic heart disease and atherosclerotic coronary artery disease, according to his death certificate obtained by TMZ Thursday. But Reddick's attorney, James Hornstein, in a statement to PEOPLE, disputes the causes listed.

"I have represented Lance Reddick for many years and continue to represent his wife Stephanie. The coroner statement on the death certificate is not a result of an autopsy. No autopsy was performed on Lance. To my knowledge, no medical examination of Lance during his lifetime ever indicated such conditions," read the statement.

"Lance was the most physically fit person I've ever known," Hornstein continued. "He exercised daily at his home gym, including extensive cardio work, and the availability of gym facilities was a contractual requirement for his work away from home. He ate as if a dietician was monitoring his every meal. The information appearing on the death certificate is wholly inconsistent with his lifestyle."

The statement concluded, "On behalf of Stephanie Reddick, the death certificate information is not corroborated and is inconsistent with the facts known to the family."

At the time of the actor's death, natural causes were listed as the cause of death.