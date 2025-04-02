'HOF Melo': Carmelo Anthony Elected to Basketball Hall of Fame on First Ballot

Olympics Melo ✅. Hoodie Melo ✅. Hall of Fame Melo ✅.

Carmelo Anthony has officially received the call—the 10-time All-Star has been notified that he's been elected into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2025, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

Anthony, one of the greatest scorers the game has ever seen, will enter the Hall on his first ballot. The news comes as little surprise to fans who watched Melo over his illustrious 19-year career.

The full 2025 class will be announced this Saturday during the NCAA Men's Final Four in San Antonio, but Anthony's selection leaked ahead of the official announcement.

After leading Syracuse to an NCAA championship as a freshman in 2003, he was drafted third overall by the Denver Nuggets in that year's legendary draft class that also featured LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

During his prime years with the Nuggets and New York Knicks—which included a Madison Square Garden record 62 points on almost all jumpers!—Melo established himself as one of the most unstoppable offensive forces in the league. He led the NBA in scoring during the 2012-13 season and earned six All-NBA selections throughout his career.

Beyond his NBA accolades, Anthony's international resume helped cement his Hall of Fame case. He's one of the most decorated male Olympic basketball players in U.S. history, winning three gold medals (2008, 2012, 2016) and a bronze (2004). For everyone who watched those Team USA games, his impact was undeniable. With a shorter FIBA 3-point line well within his range, Olympic Melo was an offensive juggernaut.

"This is an incredible honor," Anthony reportedly told friends after receiving the news.

While basketball fans await the complete list of 2025 inductees, Anthony's fellow finalists include eight-time All-Star Dwight Howard, WNBA legends Sue Bird and Maya Moore, and the 2008 "Redeem Team" USA Olympic squad that Anthony was also part of.

Anthony, who retired in 2022 after brief stints with the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers, finished his career ranked 9th on the NBA's all-time scoring list with 28,289 points. He was previously recognized as one of the 75 greatest players in NBA history during the league's anniversary celebrations in 2021.

Since retiring, Anthony has remained deeply connected to basketball through various ventures. He currently hosts the popular 7PM in Brooklyn podcast , where he discusses basketball and life beyond the court. He's also pursuing ownership opportunities, including becoming a global ambassador and part-owner of an expansion team in Australia's National Basketball League. More recently, Anthony expressed interest in joining the Washington Wizards ownership group , sharing his vision for bringing his basketball expertise to the front office.

The Hall of Fame news comes during an exciting chapter in Anthony's personal life as well. His son, Kiyan Anthony , a highly-rated four-star prospect and the top player from New York in the 2025 class, recently committed to Syracuse—following in his father's footsteps. The emotional moment was captured on Carmelo's podcast, where the proud father later shared that he simply wants Kiyan to "go have fun" and "enjoy the college experience" when he begins his freshman season later this year.