WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Lifestyle

Virgil Abloh: The Fashion Community Mourns The Loss Of The Boundary-Breaking Designer

The 'Off-White' founder passed away at age 41.
Virgil Abloh greets the crowd during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2019 in Paris, France.

(Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

By Tweety Elitou
November 29, 2021

Over the holiday weekend, the fashion world was extremely saddened when news broke that fashion designer Virgil Abloh passed away at age 41.

For those who may not know, Virgil Abloh became a household name thanks to his out-of-the-box designs that beautifully merged streetwear and luxury. The boundary-breaking creator even landed a position as the artistic director for Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection.

According to a statement posted by Abloh's Instagram page, the Off-White founder passed away from cardiac angiosarcoma—a rare cancer he chose to privately handle after his diagnosis in 2019.

“We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend,” read the social media post. “He is survived by his loving wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, and numerous dear friends and colleagues.”

RELATED | Gallery: Take a Look at Virgil Abloh's Off-White Paris Fashion Week Show

Even with his passing, Abloh continues to receive praise for his contributions to the fashion world. Below, see how the fashion community is extending their condolences and remembering the design visionary with social media tributes. Even celebrities are taking to social media. Rest In Power, Virgil.

  • Kris Jenner

  • Pharrell Williams

  • Amina Muaddi

  • Kristen Noel Crawley

  • Drake

  • Valentino

  • Louis Vuitton

  • Venus Williams

  • Marc Jacobs

  • LVMH

  • Lenny Kravitz

  • Kerby Jean-Raymond

  • Odell Beckham Jr.

  • Ben Baller

  • Tracee Ellis Ross

  • Kehlani

  • Yara Shahidi

  • Amanda Gorman

  • Donatella Versace

  • NAACP

  • Usher

  • Hailey Bieber

stylelifestylevirgil ablohDeath

Latest News

Subscribe for BET Updates

Provide your email address to receive our newsletter.

Select the types of notification you would like to receive from us. Please note, you must choose at least one.

By clicking subscribe, I consent to receiving newsletters and other marketing emails. Newsletters are subject to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. Users can unsubscribe at any time.