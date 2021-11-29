Virgil Abloh: The Fashion Community Mourns The Loss Of The Boundary-Breaking Designer

Over the holiday weekend, the fashion world was extremely saddened when news broke that fashion designer Virgil Abloh passed away at age 41.

For those who may not know, Virgil Abloh became a household name thanks to his out-of-the-box designs that beautifully merged streetwear and luxury. The boundary-breaking creator even landed a position as the artistic director for Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection.

According to a statement posted by Abloh's Instagram page, the Off-White founder passed away from cardiac angiosarcoma—a rare cancer he chose to privately handle after his diagnosis in 2019.

“We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend,” read the social media post. “He is survived by his loving wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, and numerous dear friends and colleagues.”

Even with his passing, Abloh continues to receive praise for his contributions to the fashion world. Below, see how the fashion community is extending their condolences and remembering the design visionary with social media tributes. Even celebrities are taking to social media. Rest In Power, Virgil.