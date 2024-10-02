John Amos’ Daughter Shannon Reveals She First Learned of His Passing Through the Media

John Amos‘ daughter, Shannon Amos, revealed that she learned about her father’s death through the media.

The former film producer took to Instagram to share her heartbreak, posting a carousel of clips that honor her father's memory. “I am without words,” she began. “Our family has received the heartbreaking news that my dad, John Allen Amos, Jr., transitioned on August 21st. We are devastated and left with many questions about how this happened 45 days ago, learning about it through the media like so many of you.”

Shannon continued, “This should be a time of honoring and celebrating his life, yet we are struggling to navigate the wave of emotions and uncertainties surrounding his passing. Still, there is some semblance of peace in knowing my father is finally free. My family and I deeply appreciate the outpouring of love, calls, and texts. Please continue to hold our family in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you.” See the related post below.

John, the famed actor known for his roles in “Good Times,” one of the first sitcoms about a Black family, “Roots” and “Coming to America,” died on Aug. 21 at the age of 84.