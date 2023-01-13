WATCH: ‘Snowfall’ Season 6 Trailer

On Thursday (Jan. 12), FX dropped the trailer for the final season. According to the official synopsis, the farewell episodes will pick up in October 1986, as “civil war threatens to destroy the Saint family. Franklin (Damson Idris) is desperate, forced to rob his Aunt Louie (Angela Lewis) and Uncle Jerome (Amin Joseph) after being wiped out by former CIA officer Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson). Meanwhile, Louie has taken over Franklin’s role as Teddy's sole buyer, undercutting her nephew and creating a competing empire in the process.”