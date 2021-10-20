WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Arizona Mom Waiting For Bus Fatally Shot ‘For No Apparent Reason’

Her family is seeking answers in the tragic crime.

Photo: Tim Robberts

By Paul Meara
October 19, 2021

An Arizona mother five was reportedly killed while standing at a bus stop and her family is searching for answers as to why.

According to AZ Family, on October 15, Cleopatra Morton was waiting for a bus in west Phoenix when she was fatally shot.

"Someone took her life for no apparent reason," Morton's ex-husband, Kobie Morton, told the publication.

KZAZ reports Phoenix police responded to a call at around 10 p.m., and when they arrived at the scene they found the 45-year-old mother shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects have yet been named and no arrests have been made. Morton’s family is reeling from the sudden loss and don’t know what to do.

"She always made us laugh," Morton's stepson, Kobie Morton, told AZFamily. "That is what I will miss most about her."

Morton’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for her funeral.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Silent Witness anonymously at 480-WITNESS.

