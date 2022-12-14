Gladys Knight Set To Headline U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit Dinner At The White House

BET.com has learned exclusively that the "Empress of Soul" Gladys Knight will perform tonight (Wednesday, December 14) at the White House at the request of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden who will host several African leaders and dignitaries here for the U.S. -Africa Leaders’ Summit.

The event will take place in the East Room where the seven-time Grammy winner will perform several surprise selections. Vice President Kamala Harris and the Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will also be in attendance.

The St. Augustine Gospel Choir of Washington D.C. will open the event with their melodic voices at the start of the dinner prior to the toast. The Bidens have featured the musical group numerous times before when Biden was vice president under the Obama administration. The choir left an indelible presence during their previous White House performances, once during Black History Month in 2021 and again during Pope Benedict XVI’s visit in 2016.

Additionally, 2022 James Beard Outstanding Chef Mashama Bailey, will be the evening’s guest chef. Bailey is the first Black woman to receive that honor to which she also adds winner of the 2019 James Beard Best Chef: Southeast and being named “the most important chef in America” by the Financial Times. The New York City native with strong Southern roots is now Executive Chef and Partner at The Grey in Savannah, Georgia.

This dinner is a celebration of the dialogue started and partnerships formed during the U.S.-African Leaders Summit, which has been held in Washington D.C. all week (December 13-15). These partnerships between the U.S. and African governments, private institutions, and philanthropic entities will help to address major global challenges and issues such as climate change, economic improvement and the growing youth movement.