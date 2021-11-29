Grammys 2022: Let’s Predict the Big Four Categories and More

The Recording Academy announced the 2022 Grammy nominations during a multi-platform live stream with the help of Gayle King, H.E.R., and other major industry figures.

The anticipation for this year's nods has been high since artists like Doja Cat, Jon Batiste, and Lil Nas X have dropped chart-topping and mood-redefining projects. But, like with every year, it seems that certain nominees in certain categories were snubbed. Acts like Willow Smith, Tinashe, and Machine Gun Kelly weren't included, while two in particular — Polo G and Drake — really raised eyebrows for not being on the list.

Another shocking snub was Drake and Polo G. After releasing critically acclaimed projects like Certified Lover Boy and Hall Of Fame, these two shocking snubs weren't a part of the Big Four — Album of the Year and Best New Artist, respectively.

While snubs are inevitable, the Recording Academy announced changes like reducing the number of categories for voters to vote up, renaming categories to better reflect the evolving sound in culture (Best Global Album, Best Progressive R&B), and the creation of an inclusion rider signifies the positive growth the Grammys have in effect. One thing we can agree on is that everyone has their own predictions about who they want to see walk away with a Golden Gramophone, but thankfully, you’re here to enjoy ours!

Take a look below to see who we think is going to take home all the awards when the 2022 Grammys air on CBS on Jan. 31.

Record Of The Year:

“I Still Have Faith In You” — ABBA

“Freedom” — Jon Batiste

“I Get A Kick Out Of You” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Peaches” — Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Givēon

“Right On Time” — Brandi Carlile

“Kiss Me More” — Doja Cat ft. SZA

ft. “Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eillish

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” — Lil Nas X

“drivers license” — Olivia Rodrigo

“Leave The Door Open” — Silk Sonic

Prediction: Kiss Me More

This is definitely a tough category, as all of the selected nominees have soared on and off the charts this past year. However, if we had to choose in terms of cultural impact, we’re going to have to go with Doja Cat walking away victorious. Cat’s versatility within her music and her creativity within each song and music video is an experience like no other. She’s fresh and a key component of the future of R&B, pop, and hip hop. The new wave if you will.

Album Of The Year:

We Are - Jon Batiste

Love For Sale — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) — Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) — Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish

Back Of My Mind — H.E.R.

Montero — Lil Nas X

Sour — Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore — Taylor Swift

Donda — Ye (Kanye West)

Prediction: Planet Her

Truthfully, out of all these albums, Planet Her is consistently mentioned and each record could be a top-charting single. From Doja’s collaborations with The Weeknd, Young Thug, SZA, and even Eve — who doesn’t just give out features like that — to giving us a different flare on each record, it would be shocking if she doesn’t walk away with this. She absolutely deserves it. Especially after being snubbed last year for her critically-acclaimed album Hot Pink, this would be a great way to make it up to the budding pop star by giving her the award she already deserved.

Song Of The Year:

“Bad Habits” - Ed Sheeran

“A Beautiful Noise” — Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile

& “drivers license” — Olivia Rodrigo

“Fight For You” — H.E.R.

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish

“Kiss Me More” — Doja Cat ft. SZA

ft. “Leave The Door Open” — Silk Sonic

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” — Lil Nas X

“Peaches” — Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Givēon

ft. & “Right On Time” — Brandi Carlile

Prediction: Peaches

“Peaches” has had the world in a chokehold since debuting on the airwaves. Certified two-times Platinum in the U.S. and internationally, peaking number one on multiple music charts, and successful across the world, it would be very shocking to not see the Biebs walk away with a Gramophone, and this could very well be a major win for the Canadian icon.

Best New Artist:

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid LAROI

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Prediction: Olivia Rodrigo

The Filipino-American artist has won every Best New Artist category she was nominated for this year, which is a big sign that the 18-year-old rising star will walk away victorious in the category again. Rodrigo’s career is already steering in the right direction, so her cruising to a victory will not be a huge surprise.

Best Rap Album:

The Off-Season — J. Cole

Certified Lover Boy — Drake

King's Disease 2 — Nas

Call Me If You Get Lost — Tyler, the Creator

Donda — Ye (Kanye West)

Prediction: Tyler, the Creator

This may seem random to a few, but we foresee Tyler, the Creator taking home the win. Over the past few years, mainstream folks have discovered how great and lyrical the former Odd Future artist really is. With mainstream support and appearances (BET Awards, BET Hip Hop Awards), as well as getting co-signed by legendary hip hop acts like LL Cool J, doors have opened up in ways that enable other audiences to appreciate and discover Tyler’s musical efforts. This has been Tyler’s year and the success train will continue with him walking away with his second Grammy.

Best Rap Performance:

“family ties” — Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar

ft. “Up” — Cardi B

“My Life” — J. Cole ft. 21 Savage & Morray

ft. & “Way Too Sexy” — Drake ft. Future & Young Thug

ft. & “Thot S***” — Megan Thee Stallion

Prediction: “Up” — Cardi B

This one is a no-brainer. TikTok went crazy with the dance challenge and even created the phrase “It’s up and it’s stuck,” so it would be very odd if Cardi B doesn’t take this award home. She’s had an incredible year so far, really branching out and becoming America’s “It” girl, with her jaw-dropping looks, catchy bops, and fearless attitude. Now, uh, can someone teach us how to do the dance?

Best Melodic Rap Performance:

“Industry Baby” — Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow

ft. “Need To Know” — Doja Cat

“P R I D E . I S . T H E . D E V I L” — J. Cole ft. Lil Baby

ft. “Wusyaname” — Tyler, the Creator ft. Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign

ft. & “Hurricane” — Ye (Kanye West) ft. The Weeknd & Lil Baby

Prediction: “Industry Baby” — Lil Nas X

“Industry Baby” left a deep impact on the culture, and caused a feeding frenzy all over social media, especially after the release of an imaginative music video that became one of the most talked-about records this year. It also inspired many Halloween outfits, too. Billboard called the record a "gassed-up new anthem,” which, when placed alongside its certified two-times Platinum status, means that Nas X is walking away with another Grammy under his belt.

Best Rap Song:

“Bath Salts” — DMX ft. Jay-Z & Nas

ft. & “Best Friend” — Saweetie ft. Doja Cat

ft. “family ties” — Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar

ft. “Jail” — Ye (Kanye West) ft. Jay-Z

ft. “My Life” — J. Cole ft. 21 Savage & Morray

Prediction: “Bath Salts” - DMX ft. Jay-Z & Nas

We lost a legend too early, yet we were very happy to see him receive those flowers when he went head-to-head with Snoop Dogg for their Verzuz battle. “Bath Salts” is a star-studded collaboration track that reminded many that true hip hop still exists. And while this isn’t DMX’s first nomination, this would mark the first-ever Grammy Award for the late rapper, if, indeed, he is announced as the winner on Jan. 31. DMX was loved by so many and this would definitely be a beautiful way to honor his legacy.

Best R&B Performance:

“Lost You” — Snoh Aalegra

“Peaches” — Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Givēon

“Damage” — H.E.R.

“Leave The Door Open” — Silk Sonic

“Pick Up Your Feelings” — Jazmine Sullivan

Prediction: “Damage” — H.E.R.

“Damage” is going to clear this category with ease. Name a traditional R&B record this year that continues to get mentioned as a timeless song on social media, has consistent airplay on the radio, and is the topic of discussion amongst other grand R&B records. “Damage” has been in everyone’s rotation since the record dropped. There’s no way H.E.R. isn’t taking this award home with her and adding another award-winning notch to her belt. She went into the studio and did “damage” — pun intended — with this record. She understood the assignment and the Grammys understand this award is hers.

Best R&B Song:

“Damage” — H.E.R.

“Good Days” — SZA

“Heartbreak Anniversary” — Givēon

“Leave The Door Open” — Silk Sonic

“Pick Up Your Feelings” — Jazmine Sullivan

Prediction: “Good Days” — SZA

While “Damage” by H.E.R. is a top-tier record, “Good Days” is going to walk away with this one. This is one of SZA’s records that is a timeless bop and will always remain as one of the best songs in her catalog for years to come. SZA was snubbed when her debut album CTRL didn’t walk away with any wins in 2018, but this will be the night where the Grammys can right their wrongs and give the TDE songstress her first Gramophone.

Best Progressive R&B Album:

New Light — Eric Bellinger

Something To Say — Cory Henry

Mood Valiant — Hiatus Kaiyote

Table For Two — Lucky Daye

Dinner Party: Dessert — Dinner Party (Terrace Martin , Robert Glasper , 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington)

, , & Studying Abroad: Extended Stay — Masego

Prediction: Table For Two — Lucky Daye

Lucky Daye continues to remind us how much of a major key player he is to the continued resurgence of the R&B genre. The EP was sultry, sexy, and a beautiful prequel to the second studio album Daye will hopefully put out next year. Daye’s reign dominating the R&B world isn’t “Over,” he’s just getting started. The previously Grammy-nominated artist may need to start writing his acceptance speech over the holidays.

Best R&B Album:

Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies — Snoh Aalegra

We Are — Jon Batiste

Gold-Diggers Sound — Leon Bridges

Back Of My Mind — H.E.R.

Heaux Tales — Jazmine Sullivan

Prediction: Heaux Tales — Jazmine Sullivan

Jazmine Sullivan has had an impeccable year and is finally being seen for her artistic efforts and creativity. Heaux Tales is such a classic album and has allowed Sullivan to take risks musically and speak on her sensual, sexual desires in a way we haven’t heard in a while. The ladies have carried R&B on their backs this whole year and Sullivan is one of the leading voices. Just like at the BET Awards, Heaux Tales is racking up another album victory.

Best Reggae Album:

Pamoja — Etana

Positive Vibration— Gramps Morgan

Live N Livin — Sean Paul

Royal — J esse Royal

Beauty in Silence — Soja

10 — Spice

Prediction: 10 — Spice

Spice is the Queen of Dancehall and has been fighting for the longest to be received here in the United States. After consistent effort, she dropped a beautiful debut album with collaborations from Shaggy and Sean Paul which debuted at number six on the Billboard Top Reggae Albums chart. She’s going to have a lot to talk about on Love & Hip Hop next season when she walks away victorious in January.

Best Global Album:

Voice Of Bunbon, Vol. 1— Rocky Dawuni

East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live In Concert — Daniel Ho & Friends

Mother Nature — Angelique Kidjo

Legacy + — Femi Kuti and Made Kuti

Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition — Wizkid

Prediction: Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition — Wizkid

In the words of BET Amplified Artist, Tems, “You don’t need no other body,” because Wizkid is walking away victorious in this category. The single from Made In Lagos has been one of the hottest songs of the year, making it fitting that “Essence” is giving many music lovers the feeling that Wizkid’s “time of the essence” is now. There’s no doubt that the 31-year-old musician won’t be taking the Golden Gramophone back to Lagos, Nigeria, after Jan. 31.

The 64th Grammy Awards will be held on Jan. 31, 2022.

The live ceremony will be broadcast on CBS and on Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena (currently known as the Staples Center before changing names on Christmas Day) in Los Angeles.