Buffalo New York rapper, Benny The Butcher has easily been one of the most heralded lyricists in hip-hop since going mainstream with Tana Talk 3, 2018.

So when he tweeted, “I’m jus gon say this…im dropping a bomb real soon bout to make the competition uncomfortable again,” naturally, all of those in the rap world perked their ears.

Well, “real soon” is here and Benny wasn’t lying. Friday (Jan 29th), one of the Griselda frontmen enlisted none other than North Carolina’s J.Cole — who is regarded one of the best emcees today — for almost four-minutes of straight bars in his newest single titled “Johnny P’s Caddy.”

Set to be featured on Tana Talk 4 — which is a series that dates back over 15 years — ”Johnny P’s Caddy” also taps The Alchemist, a force who many believe to be 2021’s “Producer of the Year,” on the song that even has an accompanying video.

Benny gets in his usual street talk bag:

“This ain’t my story ’bout rags to riches / More ’bout how I mastered physics / In the game, I used to train like Rocky, catchin’ chickens /”

And Cole keeps up, adding his own version of grittiness:

“Cold World, the heater blast through your speaker / He the last of Mohicans, no weaklings last in my sneakers / N***a want me on a song, he gon’ see the wrath of the reaper / I’m prolly gon’ go to Hell if Jesus ask for a feature”