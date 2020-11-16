Benny The Butcher Reportedly Shot In Leg In Houston

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
Rapper Benny The Butcher was shot in the leg during an alleged attempted robbery at a Walmart in Houston, TX.
TMZ reports that the rapper was in the city at a Walmart with a couple of friends, and while they were sitting in the car, another vehicle with five individuals pulled up alongside them and allegedly demanded their jewelry after pulling out guns.
Shortly after, reportedly because Benny and his friends were moving too slow, one of the five assailants fired a round into the rapper’s leg. The attempted robbers fled the scene shortly after, and Benny’s team called the police.
Benny was taken to the hospital, and an investigation is currently underway.
It appears that the rapper is okay, according to HotNewHipHop. In a clip obtained by the platform via No Jumper, Benny is reportedly shown entering a jet while wearing crutches.
Benny isn’t the only rapper that has been a victim of gun violence recently.
Hours before Benny was shot, Boosie was also shot. The day before that, rapper Mo3 was killed in Dallas after being allegedly chased on the interstate by his murderer.
Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
