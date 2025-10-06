Cori Bush Launches Comeback Bid for Congress After 2024 Primary Loss

Former Missouri congresswoman Cori Bush has announced she’s running again for the seat she lost in 2024. Bush said Friday that she plans to make a political comeback in Missouri’s 1st Congressional District after losing her Democratic primary to Wesley Bell last year.

“I ran for Congress because I know what it feels like to be a working-class St. Louisan. Too often unseen, unheard, left out,” Bush said in a campaign ad. “I promised to fight for St. Louis, and we delivered.”

Bush, who had a seat in the U.S. House from 2021 to 2025, was part of the progressive “Squad” group in Congress. She lost her seat last August after Bell, then the St. Louis County prosecutor, received strong support from groups and donors who opposed Bush’s criticism of Israel.

After the October 7, 2023, attack in Israel, Bush wrote that she mourned the loss of both Palestinians and Israelis and strongly condemned targeting civilians. She also called for an end to “U.S. government support for Israeli military occupation and apartheid.”

In her new campaign video , Bush said, “Because I spoke truth, they pushed back. Attacked my name, my motives, spread lies and hate.” She added, “I'm running again because St. Louis deserves leadership that doesn't wait for permission, doesn't answer to wealthy donors, and doesn't hide when things get tough.”