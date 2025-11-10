Magic Johnson Shares How Faith Guided Him Through His HIV Diagnosis

Magic Johnson is opening up about the moment he shared his HIV status with his wife.

During his appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” the 3x NBA MVP told the host how it was the “hardest thing” he ever had to do in his life but reflected how God “blessed” him to live another 34 years on this earth.

“I remember, you thought you had made the right decisions, the right moves, and then this news comes,” he expressed.

He continued, sharing his first thought of concern wasn’t himself, but to his wife, Cookie, who was pregnant with their child EJ at the time.

“She was pregnant with our son EJ, and so how was it going to affect her?,” he said.

Johnson shared he was “relieved” after learning both Cookie and EJ were healthy, but he remembers the day he had to tell her the news of his status, which is embedded in his memory.

While initially hesitant and nervous with his she would receive the news, he shared that his wife assured him they will get through this together and gave him the confidence that he would be able to live a full life for “a long time.”

"The first thing she said was, 'Let's drop down on our knees and start praying,'" he told Hudson, before expressing how God truly “blessed” both of them.

After learning his status, the movie theater owner began to spread awareness and use his platform for further advocacy, fighting the stigma and educating others when it comes to HIV and AIDS.

"I wanted to make sure I went out and was able to speak about it, especially in the Black and brown community because the numbers were running very high," he shared.

The 66-year-old raises awareness at schools, churches, and is satisfied he’s been able to do so.